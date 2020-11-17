Community & Events

New Orleans cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parades

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- While the City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious holiday, it announced it is not permitting large gatherings to celebrate.

Famed Mardi Grad parades of any kind won't be allowed in 2021 because they have proven to increase the spread of COVID-19, according to the city.


Some Mardi Gras Krewes, social organizations that put on parades or balls for the carnival season, have modified balls to follow strict local COVID-19 guidelines. Attendance at a ball is by invitation only.

Bourbon Street and Frenchman Street will be open, but people will be required to adhere to local and state COVID-19 guidelines at all times.

If you planned to visit New Orleans from out of town, you can still do so. Visitors must follow all health guidelines as well.

The City of New Orleans said individuals can hold private parties at their home as long as they follow the CDC guidelines.

