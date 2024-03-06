Beloved authentic Chinese restaurant closing after 20+ years in Delaware County

The restaurant won praise for its Chinese and Japanese menu that pays attention to every detail, down to the tea.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A legendary Mainline restaurant is closing its doors.

The well-known Margaret Kuo's in Wayne, Delaware County, will shut down at the end of March.

The restaurant was a first for the area, sharing authentic Eastern culture.

"Our mission is to introduce the fine cuisine. The real Chinese cuisine," said the restaurant's namesake, Margaret Kuo.

That authentic experience is what Kuo envisioned when she opened the location in Wayne in 2002.

"It took us almost three years to build it from the ground up," she said, noting the details throughout the three-level establishment.

After 22 years, this is the last month of meals at Margaret Kuo's.

"We have been approached by somebody, younger generation, they want to take over. So my husband and I said now we're closing one chapter and opening another chapter," said Kuo.

Kuo was the first to bring authentic elevated Asian cuisine to Delaware County.

The James Beard Foundation featured chef opened Peking at Granite Run Mall in Media in 1974. Some thought the area wasn't ready for such cuisine.

"It took us some time, but we were discovered by the food critics," she said.

"(It's) imported from Taiwan," Kuo said of one particular tea.

Kuo and her husband Warren, who are both from Taiwan, had two other restaurants as well. They sold the Media location and the pandemic closed the Malvern restaurant.

Their location at Granite Run Mall remains open. It'll now be run by their son, with Kuo checking in on things from time to time.

"I'll focus on the food and my husband will help with the wine selection," she said, adding that she'll also spend three days a week at the Lancaster Farmer's market doing things like cooking demonstrations.

As Kuo looks forward to using her time to volunteer and do more in the community, the Mainline legend is saying goodbye to decades of loyal diners.

"I just want to tell them from my heart, thank them for their support," she said.