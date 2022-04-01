Artist Mark Schreiber uses wine to create intoxicating paintings

By Amanda Brady
CHALFONT, Pa -- Integrating a unique way to paint, artist Mark Schreiber is helping his art to stand out.

By using wine as his paint medium, he creates large-scale cityscapes of Philadelphia.


"I wanted to be an architect", says Schreiber, who has never taken an art class. "So I went to college for architecture. I was always the best artist who had to design these buildings."

From there, Schreiber fell in love with art and would pursue his passion in his free time.

In 2012, it was at a Plein Air hosted at a winery where he decided to experiment with wine as a medium.

"I won best in show and it was from that point on I realized I was going to be the wine artist," he says.

Schreiber is loyal to the wine he uses which is a cabernet with a secret ingredient he adds that keeps the wine from fading over time.

He says the big paintings take about eight bottles of wine and 100 hours to complete.


Schreiber says painting with wine is very different than using regular paint because it's one color that has to be built up to create a darker color.

"Lay down a layer, let it dry. Lay down another, let it dry. So your darker areas of the painting Im painting over 8-9 times."

Throughout his paintings he adds a wine ring, which has become his signature.

"Its something people are intrigued by. They see me painting and they see me with a glass of wine it's like 'are you using wine on the painting?"

If youre interested in learning more about Marks paintings you can visit his website.
