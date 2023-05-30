Police investigate shooting at SEPTA station in Center City, 19-year-old critically injured

It happened on the Market-Frankford westbound platform at 15th and Market streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting at SEPTA's 15th Street Station in Center City that left a young man in critical condition.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday at the Market-Frankford westbound platform at 15th and Market streets.

Authorities say a 19-year-old male was shot once in the lower abdomen.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital by SEPTA police, where he was being treated for his critical injuries.

No arrests have been made.

