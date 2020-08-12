DEP investigating spill at Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County, Pennsylvania

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a spill at two Marine East 2 Pipeline sites in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
An unconfirmed amount of drilling fluid has spilled into the wetlands and migrated into Marsh Creek Lake in Upper Uwchlan Township.
The DEP is on scene trying to clean up the spill and the Fish and Boat Commission is assessing the impact on wildlife.
A second issue is also being reported at a drill site in West Whiteland Township.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is actively investigating issues at 2 ETP Mariner East 2 sites in Southeast PA; these sites are known as HDD 360 in West Whiteland Township and HDD 290 in Upper Uwchlan Township. Work at both sites has stopped until further notice as DEP continues its investigations," said the DEP in a statement.
The Clean Air Council believes that at least 1,000 gallons of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) fluid, has leaked into Marsh Creek Lake.
"More than a year ago, Clean Air Council and allies urged the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to stop Sunoco from going ahead with new HDD plans at Marsh Creek State Park because of the high risk of spills," said the environmental organization.
