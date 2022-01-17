Philly holding Martin Luther King Day of Service event at Girard College

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local and state leaders will help kick off the 27th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of service on Monday morning.Girard College serves as the hub where volunteers have been busy setting up over the weekend.The event in Philadelphia is the oldest and largest in the nation honoring Dr. King's legacy.The theme this year is combatting racism and building community.It falls in line with the goal to transform this national holiday into a day where the everyday person can take action to serve their community.They'll also be focusing on five areas including health justice, voting rights, gun violence, living wage jobs and early child literacy.The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and can be attended in-person or virtually.There will also be free health services from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium inside the Welcome Center and flu shots led by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia inside the Armory.No appointments are necessary.