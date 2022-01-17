mlk day

Philly holding Martin Luther King Day of Service event at Girard College

The event in Philadelphia is the oldest and largest King Day event in the nation.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local and state leaders will help kick off the 27th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of service on Monday morning.

Girard College serves as the hub where volunteers have been busy setting up over the weekend.

The event in Philadelphia is the oldest and largest in the nation honoring Dr. King's legacy.

The theme this year is combatting racism and building community.

It falls in line with the goal to transform this national holiday into a day where the everyday person can take action to serve their community.

They'll also be focusing on five areas including health justice, voting rights, gun violence, living wage jobs and early child literacy.

The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and can be attended in-person or virtually.

There will also be free health services from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium inside the Welcome Center and flu shots led by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia inside the Armory.

No appointments are necessary.

ONLINE: https://volunteer.globalcitizen365.org/

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiamlk daycoronavirus testingvolunteerismmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLK DAY
How to celebrate, get active for MLK Weekend, Day of Service
Residents call for an end to gun violence this MLK Day
Norristown NAACP holds peaceful protest on MLK Day of Service
MLK Day of Service pivots to COVID-19 testing amid pandemic
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Few Showers, Wind Advisory
Hurts leaves in walking boot: 'I didn't play a good one'
Mom of Jason, Travis Kelce makes it to both playoff games
Strong winds, coastal flooding concerns at Jersey Shore
Philly hit with snow, sleet and rain
Eagles fans coping with loss to Buccaneers
Pilot released from hospital following helicopter crash in Drexel Hill
Show More
2 killed after BMW hits truck exiting driveway in NJ; victims ID'd
Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102
Pa. stylist opens sensory-friendly salon for kids with special needs
PennDOT lifts some vehicle restrictions
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
More TOP STORIES News