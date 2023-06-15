Samuel L. Jackson returns to iconic role of Nick Fury, leads us to Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

The new Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" is centered around fan-favorite character, Nick Fury... played by Samuel L. Jackson. In the espionage thriller, Jackson plays a more vulnerable version of his long running "Marvel" character.

HOLLYWOOD -- The new Disney+ six-part series "Secret Invasion" is centered around fan-favorite character, Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

In the espionage thriller, Jackson plays a more vulnerable version of his long-running Marvel character. Jackson was joined by many of his co-stars for the film's Hollywood premiere.

"I get to release the facade of being an impenetrable, unfeeling, uncaring person and I can let myself go when I go home and unwind," said Jackson. "So people tend to think that Fury is a machine that goes all the time. But, you know, he has his own kind of things that bother him and he getting a little older too."

For Jackson's co-stars... and there are many in this ensemble cast for "Secret Invasion"... the fun in filming was simply working with this legendary actor.

"I get to enjoy it because I was with Sam Jackson," said Ben Mendelsohn. "That's the job. I love working with Sam. Sam's awesome!"

Co-star Colbie Smulders was thrilled that the premiere allowed her to finally meet the entire cast.

"I was happily stuck with Sam and Ben. And Emilia a little bit," said Colbie Smulders. "But this is the first night I get to meet some people. Hopefully, we'll be best friends!"

"Secret Invasion" lands on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.