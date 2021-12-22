Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked in Philadelphia's FDR Park

Scanlon's government cell phone and ID were among the items stolen in the mid-afternoon carjacking.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was the victim of a carjacking in South Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 2:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of Pattison Avenue in FDR Park after a tour including members of Congress.

Scanlon was walking to her parked vehicle and was approached by two men driving a dark-colored SUV.

Both men, who were armed, demanded the keys to her vehicle, police say.

They took off with her blue 2017 Acura MDX with license plate LKG-8893.

It was last seen being driven westbound on Pattison toward Penrose.



Her personal cell phone, government cell phone, purse and identification were inside the vehicle.

Scanlon was not injured.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon

scanlon.house.gov



In a statement, her office said she "thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety."

Scanlon, a Democrat, represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, which includes part of South Philadelphia.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "appalled" to learn about this crime.

"It's disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace-one of Philadelphia's beautiful parks," Kenney said in a statement. "My thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time.
