The Media Theatre presents Mary Poppins through January 21

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mary Poppins brings her magic to the stage as part of The Media Theatre's Broadway series.

"It's the wonderful, very familiar tale that everyone knows about this uncanny nanny," says Christian Ryan, Artistic Director of The Media Theatre.

Mary McNulty plays the role of Mary Poppins.

"Mary arrives to help the Banks family - where she comes from is up to you," says McNulty. "It's such an adventure."

She arrives in London at just the right time to look after George and Winifred's children, Jane and Michael.

"Mary is who every family she visits needs them to be," says McNulty. "She has this magical element."

Ryan calls Mary Poppins a "Disney classic character" who is "larger than life."

"Practically perfect in every way," laughs McNulty, quoting a line from the Disney film.

Ronnie Keller plays Bert, the chimney sweep.

"Bert's sort of like this guardian angel," says Keller.

He also says Bert helps guide the children, along with Mary.

"It's never really spelled out how Mary and Bert know each other, but we do know that they have a long, long-lasting relationship," says McNulty.

The show is full of lively music and dance, with favorite tunes like Jolly Holiday.

"We get to create wonderful pictures on stage," says Ryan.

"We get all the fun songs that are in the film, like Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Spoonful of Sugar," says Keller. "But then we also have some Broadway songs that are new to the show."

Christian Ryan is also the show's director and choreographer.

"It's definitely a physical show," says Ryan.

Keller calls the production, "super-high energy and very fun."

"Audiences are gonna get a very unique experience," says Ryan. "We always make sure that the magic is something that can surprise us at any turn."

There are life lessons along the way.

McNulty says Mary teaches the family "empathy and love," while Ryan says that Mary also helps them all to realize "what matters most in life."

Mary Poppins runs through January 21 at The Media Theatre.

Mary Poppins | Tickets

The Media Theatre

104 E. State Street, Media, PA 19063