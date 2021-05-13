Society

Shore-goers excited about CDC mask guidance, but no change in New Jersey yet

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Shore-goers excited about CDC mask guidance, but no change in NJ yet

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- People in New Jersey have mixed feelings about the new mask guidance issued Thursday from the CDC, stating that fully vaccinated people can go without a mask in most situations.

No changes have been announced by New Jersey state officials when it comes to masking.

RELATED: CDC: Fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors - most of the time

A statement from Gov. Phil Murphy's deputy press secretary issued Thursday afternoon said, "Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Health are reviewing the new CDC guidance on masking requirements. We continue to move forward in our efforts to vaccinate all willing and eligible individuals who live, work, or study in New Jersey."

Many people at the Jersey shore were happy about the announcement.

"If you're fully vaccinated, I don't see why not. If you're in good health and you're not going to be able to spread anything, then I don't see why it would be such a problem. I think it would be worth doing," said Gareth Saunderlin of Alloway, N.J.

But some are not ready to give up their mask just yet.

"If I go into a place where they're unvaccinated and I'm not sure, I'll maintain my six feet apart and wear my mask," said Julia Jengehino of Bridgeton, N.J., who is fully vaccinated.

"I still want to wear my mask because I'm a diabetic, and I don't want to catch any kind of virus or anything," said Ty Carter of Baltimore, Maryland., who is also fully vaccinated.

The news from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most scenarios indoors and in crowds outside left some with questions, including: will places check for proof of vaccination?

"I worry a little that people may not be totally honest about that, so that could be the issue. But if everybody was and they were totally vaccinated, there comes a time when we're going to have to give that a go," said Regina Gallagher of Margate, N.J.

EMBED More News Videos

In a striking move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the CDC will ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.



Health officials hope this new measure will encourage more people to get vaccinated. Maria Gommel of Bellmawr, N.J. isn't sure it'll work.

"A lot of people I know don't want to get it. I myself am vaccinated, but a lot of my friends are against it," said Gommel.

As for casinos in Atlantic City, where you currently have to wear a mask inside, it's yet to be seen how they'll handle this new guidance.

But customers are hopeful.

"We are both fully vaccinated. I just said to (my husband) coming out the door of Caesars - I won't miss wearing these masks indoors," said Karla Lewars of Sinking Spring, Pa.

Terry Glebocki, President of the Casino Association of New Jersey, released the following statement Thursday afternoon:
"The Casino Association of New Jersey is encouraged by today's announcement from the CDC, but will have to wait for additional guidance from the State of New Jersey."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyatlantic cityface masksocietycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News