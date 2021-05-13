Shore-goers excited about CDC mask guidance, but no change in New Jersey yet

No changes have been announced by New Jersey state officials when it comes to masking.
A statement from Gov. Phil Murphy's deputy press secretary issued Thursday afternoon said, "Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Health are reviewing the new CDC guidance on masking requirements. We continue to move forward in our efforts to vaccinate all willing and eligible individuals who live, work, or study in New Jersey."
Many people at the Jersey shore were happy about the announcement.
"If you're fully vaccinated, I don't see why not. If you're in good health and you're not going to be able to spread anything, then I don't see why it would be such a problem. I think it would be worth doing," said Gareth Saunderlin of Alloway, N.J.
But some are not ready to give up their mask just yet.
"If I go into a place where they're unvaccinated and I'm not sure, I'll maintain my six feet apart and wear my mask," said Julia Jengehino of Bridgeton, N.J., who is fully vaccinated.
"I still want to wear my mask because I'm a diabetic, and I don't want to catch any kind of virus or anything," said Ty Carter of Baltimore, Maryland., who is also fully vaccinated.
The news from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most scenarios indoors and in crowds outside left some with questions, including: will places check for proof of vaccination?
"I worry a little that people may not be totally honest about that, so that could be the issue. But if everybody was and they were totally vaccinated, there comes a time when we're going to have to give that a go," said Regina Gallagher of Margate, N.J.
Health officials hope this new measure will encourage more people to get vaccinated. Maria Gommel of Bellmawr, N.J. isn't sure it'll work.
"A lot of people I know don't want to get it. I myself am vaccinated, but a lot of my friends are against it," said Gommel.
As for casinos in Atlantic City, where you currently have to wear a mask inside, it's yet to be seen how they'll handle this new guidance.
But customers are hopeful.
"We are both fully vaccinated. I just said to (my husband) coming out the door of Caesars - I won't miss wearing these masks indoors," said Karla Lewars of Sinking Spring, Pa.
Terry Glebocki, President of the Casino Association of New Jersey, released the following statement Thursday afternoon:
"The Casino Association of New Jersey is encouraged by today's announcement from the CDC, but will have to wait for additional guidance from the State of New Jersey."