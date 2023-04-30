Koresh Dance Company's 'Masquerade' is Coming to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, May 4-7

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Koresh Dance Company has a new show exploring human nature titled, 'Masquerade.'

Longtime artistic director, Ronen Koresh, says he was thinking about masks people wear in society while working on this show.

"We are more comfortable being ourselves while we're covered up or hidden; when our identity is not revealed," he says.

Koresh creates an immersive experience using multiple artistic mediums, creating a feast for the ears and the eyes.

"It's an expression of the body, of the spirit, of the soul," he says.

For this performance, he's combining his choreography with Sage DeAgro-Ruopp's work for a unique collaboration.

DeAgro-Ruopp is an opera singer and a composer. Koresh says he started working together with her to create this show after receiving some of her music, which she agreed to sing live for the performance.

"It was incredible," Koresh says of her music.

"Music is very visual to me, so it's really amazing to see it come to life, literally, visually like that," says DeAgro-Ruopp.

"For me to create 'Masquerade' was to create a world where you don't quite know what is real and what is not," says Koresh.

He calls the dancers' execution of movement during the show "unreal."

While they're dancing, DeAgro-Ruopp sings live in four languages and plays the melodica on stage.

Koresh says he wants audiences to go beyond the everyday while watching this performance.

"I think that it will be a magnificent journey for the audience, and they will leave inspired," he says.

Koresh Dance Company's 'Masquerade' runs May 4-7 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

Koresh Dance Company's 'Masquerade' | Tickets

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146