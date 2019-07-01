Hand and Stone massage therapist in N.J. charged with sexual assault

BRICK TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old massage therapist is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a client in Brick Township, Ocean County.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Higgins, of Toms River, assaulted a woman about a week ago at a Hand and Stone Massage location.

Higgins is currently being held until a hearing is scheduled.

Investigators want to hear from anyone else who feels they may have been victimized.
