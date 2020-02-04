Education

Mast Community Charter schools lottery draws students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large group of people waited patiently in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday to find out which students were accepted into the Mast Community Charter Schools.

There were 475 available spots in three schools.

You're incredibly lucky to get accepted because more than 29,000 applications were handed out.

The charter schools focus on Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, the Arts, and Math.

Congratulations to those who made the cut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnortheast philadelphiaphiladelphia newscharter schoolstudents
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News