'Match Day' dreams come true for students at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the clock struck noon, medical students across America sealed their career paths with the opening of an envelope. The nationwide celebration is known as "Match Day."

"It's actually been a long journey for me," said Savina Reid-Herrera, a student at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. "I was a non-traditional student... had a complete change of heart and fell in love with OBGYN."

Reid-Herrera had only applied to be an OBGYN, but she did not yet know which residency program had accepted her until today. She, among thousands of students across the country, learned the good news at 12:00pm.

Standing side-by-side her classmates and family in the Collingswood Grand Ballroom, Reid-Herrera discovered her dream came true. She will continue studying at Cooper Cooper Medical School of Rowan University for the next four years.

"It's been very hard," she said. "But I think that's what makes today so exciting and makes it that much more rewarding."

The class president, Kirtan Upadhyaya, was excited to learn he is being sent back home to study Internal Medicine at University of California Irvine.

"Generally, if you come into the hospital, you're seen by an emergency medicine doctor," he said. "Once you're admitted into the hospital, someone like me is going to be taking care of you."

Upadhyaya initially traveled across the country to receive an education at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, which he has come to appreciate deeply for its instruction and community involvement over the years. He is sad to leave Camden, but is excited for the future.

He was particularly moved by the symbolism of thousands of students across the country opening their envelopes at the same time.

"It signifies to me a renewed interest and a renewed hope that the medical corps of the future is more inspired than ever, is ready to be serving their communities and ready to be doing good," said Upadhyaya.

The Dean of Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, Dr. Annette Reboli, was beaming with pride for her students today. She reports that 100% of them were matched with a residency or fellowship training program.

"We are projecting a shortage of physicians nationally," she said. "So yes, we do need more bright, dedicated young people to choose careers in medicine."

