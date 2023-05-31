Matcha Cafe Maiko is cooling down the summer with Japanese-inspired drinks and desserts featuring matcha plant.

Ice cream and teas find their perfect matcha at Chinatown's Cafe Maiko

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matcha Cafe Maiko is cooling down this summer with Japanese drinks and desserts in Philadelphia's Chinatown.

Matcha Cafe Maiko's treats derive from Asian cultures with a Japanese focus providing a globetrotting experience for your taste buds.

The main flavor is matcha, which is infused in drinks and desserts such as the popular matcha soft serve.

"Most of the world's high-grade matcha comes from Japan, and ours particularly comes from Harima Garden in Uji, Japan, which is just south of Kyoto," said Ava.

Matcha isn't the only flavor on the menu. Filipino-inspired Ube and Pandan from Vietnam are always on the menu.

Customers come back for authentic flavors from Asia that can be found right here in Philadelphia.

923 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107