Matt Klentak steps down as Philadelphia Phillies general manager; will be reassigned to another position

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday that Matt Klentak has stepped down as general manager.In a statement, the team said he will be reassigned to another position in the organization."I have stated publicly that winning is what matters, not just in Philadelphia but in all cities and in all sports," said Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton. "While Matt made many significant contributions to the organization, we did not accomplish our goal of playing baseball in October. Consequently, we have mutually agreed to allow new leadership to head Baseball Operations.""While I am disappointed that we failed to reach our ultimate goal, I am nevertheless very proud of the progress that this organization made over the last five years and of the people who worked so hard to make it happen," said Klentak. "I am grateful for all of the support that I received along the way from Phillies ownership, friends and colleagues, and our loyal Phillies fans."Ned Rice will serve as interim general manager until a permanent successor is hired to oversee the team's baseball operations, the statement said.