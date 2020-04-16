feel good

Northeast restaurant owner donates over 2,000 meals amid COVID-19

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A couple weeks ago, Matt Rossi, owner of Nick's Roast Beef, drove by a food pantry in Bensalem, Pennsylvania and saw the long line of cars.

Rossi got to thinking and put a plan in place to figure out a way to feed hundreds of hungry people. Thursday, he gave away over 2,000 meals.

"It just started with the mentality of, 'I have it, and I'd like to share it,'" said Rossi.

He got the word out on Facebook and Thursday morning, at his two locations on Cottman Avenue and on Woodhaven Road, cars snaked through the parking lot.

Rossi says some stood in line, grateful for a good meal.

"We're actually serving wheat breaded fried chicken or meatloaf, and both meals come with a bottled water, roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables," said Rossi. "It's a healthier kind of meal, but it's still going to be a stick to your ribs kind of meal because everybody likes a good meal."

Rossi did it with the help of volunteers from the restaurant industry, some who may be out of work themselves, but wanted to help Rossi give back.

"We're going to do everything we can to keep food coming to people who need it," he said.

Rossi wants to keep this going each week, but he is also trying to keep his own small business afloat. He is accepting donations: anything from volunteers giving their time, to money or food to help feed our neighbors in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiafoodcoronaviruseventscommunitydonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Fairy grad-parents create special memories for the class of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News