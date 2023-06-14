Lori Pinkham spoke to "GMA" about the years following her attack by the alleged Boston serial rapist.

First accuser in Boston serial rape case speaks out on 'Good Morning America'

NEW JERSEY -- The first accuser in the serial rape case against a New Jersey attorney is speaking out.

Police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Nilo last month in Weehawken.

He's charged in a string of rapes in Boston from 15 years ago.

Investigators say they tracked down Nilo through DNA found on utensils and drinking glasses he used at a corporate event.

The first accuser tells ABC News that she's lived in fear since the attack.

"What was it like for 15 years not knowing who did this to you?" ABC News asked.

"It's been really, it's been horrible. You know, a big part of my life stopped that day. I couldn't work. I didn't want to spend time with anybody," said Lori Pinkham, survivor. "Every day I've lived in fear. I've never known who he was. He had stolen all my belongings down to my...had my purse with my passport, my Social Security card, my debit card, credit cards, everything. So, he knew everything about me, and I knew nothing of him."

Nilo is currently free on $500,000 bail.

You can watch Pinkham's interview with "Good Morning America" in the media player above.