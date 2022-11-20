New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair

Investigators say the suspect took off in a dark-colored Subaru Outback with a roof rack and tinted windows.

The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a sanitation worker.

The suspect approaches the passenger side of the truck.

Ikeem Johnson, 35, got out of the truck and there was a confrontation, which ended in a shooting.

Mayor Jim Kenney identified the victim in a statement released Friday afternoon, saying he joins "all of our City employees in mourning the loss of one of our own."

"I extend my deepest sympathies to those who knew and loved Ikeem Johnson. Today, we lost a dedicated City employee, a sanitation worker for the Streets Department who was simply doing his job and serving our city," Kenney said.

According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, a man in a COVID mask and a blue Dickie's-style outfit approached the sanitation truck, causing it to stop.

The suspect approached the passenger side, Johnson got out, and there was a brief confrontation.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a homicide in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

"Almost immediately upon exiting the truck the offender shot the victim multiple times," Outlaw said at a news conference near the crime scene.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect remains on the loose.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown after the shooting.

"Kids shouldn't have to experience this," said Jas Ransom. "This is supposed to be a safe neighborhood. You don't ever see this. I work here every day and you don't see this going on."

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A 20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.