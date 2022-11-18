1 dead after shooting near Lincoln High School campus in Mayfair

Video from Chopper 6 showed a crime scene set up around a parked trash truck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a shooting on Friday morning in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Tudor Street at Rowland Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a homicide in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

The circumstances of this shooting, including whether any arrests have been made, are unknown at this hour.

The scene is right outside the campus of Lincoln High School.

The high school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

