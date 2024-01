Row home fire spreads to neighboring homes in Philadelphia's Mayfair, 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has been injured in a row house fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of Shelmire Ave in Mayfair.

Officials said the fire spread to neighboring homes but has since been placed under control.

One person suffered burns and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Fire crews remain at the scene to put out hot spots.