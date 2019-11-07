Mayor Kenney announces renewed efforts to reduce gun violence in the city

Philadelphia, Pa (WPVI) -- Coming off Tuesday night's election victory, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Wednesday that Philadelphia will launch a crime reduction strategy targeting high-risk individuals in hot spots, including repeat offenders and drug dealers.

The strategy involves targeted outreach to high-rate offenders and drug dealers including offering incentives for compliance and swift consequences for criminal activity.

The city is also obtaining additional funding for rapid response outreach teams to go into neighborhoods in the aftermath of violence to provide trauma support and neighborhood improvements.



Kenney said these steps are necessary because of a lack of meaningful gun restrictions to stop the flow of guns into the city.

The new measures are slated to begin in the Spring in West Philadelphia.

As of midnight Tuesday night, the city recorded murder number 301.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mayor jim kenneygun violencephiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 10, shot in head while walking home from school: Police
Woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase: Police
Police release surveillance video of suspect in Fox Chase homicide
More victims of alleged fake cancer patient come forward
Lawyer: Sean Kratz an "idiot" who was terrified of "lunatic" cousin
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Show More
Officials warn of spike in hepatitis A cases across New Jersey
4-year-old dies after falling from second-floor window in Philadelphia
Man accused of killing parents with knife, bats extradited to NJ
AccuWeather: Rain Tomorrow Evening, Bitter Cold To Follow
Cause of fire at Pocono Manor Resort still undetermined
More TOP STORIES News