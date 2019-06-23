Philly Mayor Kenney tours city to prevent crime before it happens

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney hit the streets Saturday evening with the Community Crisis Intervention Program.

Teams go out every Thursday through Sunday trying to prevent violence before it occurs.

The group walked along Woodland in Southwest Philadelphia and talked to residents.

The mayor says there's been an uptick in violence and homicides.

"You have to develop relationships, earn peoples trust so they can give you information that will save lives and get between some of our young people who are taking out their grudges with guns instead of how we used to do it when we were kids."

Each team is made up of three crisis responders.

They focus their attention on five areas around the city.
