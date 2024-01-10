Atlantic City officials announce plans to combat recent rise in violent crime

Mayor Marty Small and Atlantic City officials announce plans to combat violent crime after four homicides since the new year.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Atlantic City addressed the recent rise in violent crimes at a press conference Wednesday.

Mayor Marty Small, police and other authorities spoke in the wake of four homicides one week into the new year.

On New Year's Day, two men were killed in separate incidents.

The following weekend, two others were killed, including a 14-year-old boy.

"It is unacceptable what happened," Small said. "At the end of the day, we're going to move forward to prevent anything else from happening."

Police say they are intensifying their presence in certain neighborhoods, to keep residents safe.

They have also increased their minimum staffing levels and will be installing more security cameras across Atlantic City.