Atlantic City police investigating 2 separate New Year's Day deaths

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Atlantic City police are investigating two separate New Year's Day deaths.

Police responded to the first incident around 6:15 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call about a man bleeding in the unit block of S. California Avenue. The man, who has since been identified as 50-year-old Vincent O'Brien, III, was taken to Atlantic City Regional Medical Center where he died of his wounds.

A little more than an hour later, police responded to another 911 call around 7:34 a.m. after someone reported a man with multiple stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. That man has since been identified as 22-year-old Nazir Cintron.

Autopsies are pending in both cases and police said they do not believe the two incidents are related at this time.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Atlantic City Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 (TIPS) or submit an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment.