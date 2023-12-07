McDonald's shares details about menu, locations for spin-off restaurant CosMc's

McDonald's gave a sneak peek at the menu for their new CosMc's spin-off restaurant, which is expected to open a location in the Chicago suburbs soon.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WPVI) -- McDonald's is working on a few new things to boost business. Ideas include bigger burgers and a new café concept to rival coffee chains.

The fast food company finally revealed more details Wednesday about their secretive spin-off restaurant, CosMc's.

The announcement comes after months of speculation on what the company has been cooking up.

CosMc's restaurants will focus on customizable drinks, like Starbucks, and treats for afternoon snackers.

The eccentric menu includes items like popping boba drinks, churro frappe sand s'mores cold brews They will also have fruity energy boost drinks in flavor varieties, including cherry, blueberry, pear and blackberry and more.

The restaurant will also include some McDonald's classics that patrons would come to expect, such as egg McMuffins and the McFlurry.

McDonald's plans to test the new concept at 10 locations in Texas and Illinois. The company also announced Wednesday that the first test location will open in the Chicago suburbs by the end of the month.