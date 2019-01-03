Customer arrested for assaulting McDonald's employee over straw

EMBED </>More Videos

Customer arrested for assaulting McDonald's employee over straw. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --
A man is under arrest after authorities say he grabbed the shirt of a Florida McDonald's employee and tried to pull her over a counter.

The employee responded by punching the customer several times in the face at the St. Petersburg restaurant on Monday.

A witness who posted video on Facebook says the fight started when the customer asked for a straw.

"He was yelling and walking toward the counter and the young lady behind the counter told him that is the law now, we're not allowed to have straws in the lobby," witness Brenda Biandudi told WFTS-TV.

EMBED More News Videos

Customer arrested for assaulting McDonalds employee over straw



The new law, which took effect January 1 in St. Petersburg, says restaurants can't have straws out. Instead, customers must request the straw.

St. Petersburg police say the video shows Daniel Taylor grabbing Yasmine James' shirt. James responded by hitting him several times.

Police say Taylor is charged with two counts of simple battery for grabbing James and for kicking another worker in the stomach as he was being escorted out.

Taylor is being represented by the public defender's office, which didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mcdonaldsmcdonald'sassaultarrestcellphoneviral videou.s. & worldFlorida
Top Stories
'Rambling' note found in striking vehicle in Mummers crash
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
ShopRite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
Car windows smashed in Chester County
Delco mayor removed from office due to 1988 bar fight
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Show More
4 firefighters injured battling boarding house fire
Letter carrier reports she was sexually assaulted in West Oak Lane
48 diamond bracelets mailed to man who ordered 1
Vandal slashes 132 tires in Tredyffrin Township
Wallingford-Swarthmore holds meeting on racially-motivated incidents
More News