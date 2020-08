A move by McDonalds that hasn't been made in nearly 40 years.The fast food chain announced new Spicy Chicken McNuggets will hit restaurants in the U.S. on Sept.16 for a limited time.The new Spicy Chicken McNuggets have a tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers and comes with a side of Mighty Hot Sauce. It's the first new dipping sauce from McDonald's in three years.The new nuggets will be added to the McDonald's menu along with the new Chips Ahoy McFlurry. Spicy Chicken McNuggets is the first new flavor since the item was added to the menu in 1983.