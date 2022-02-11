black history month

6abc proudly celebrates McKissack & McKissack Construction

McKissack & McKissack is the oldest minority-owned architecture/engineering firm in the U.S.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As part of our celebration of Black excellence, 6abc recognizes McKissack & McKissack, the oldest minority-owned architecture/engineering firm in the United States.

  • McKissack & McKissack is a national architecture, engineering, program and construction management firm with experience working with clients to envision and deliver building and infrastructure projects that enrich people's lives and empower communities to flourish.


  • It's the oldest minority-owned architecture/engineering firm in the United States.
  • Leatrice McKissack assumed the role of President and CEO in 1983 when her CEO husband suffered a debilitating stroke. Before she retired from the business in 2000, Leatrice was honored by being named National Female Entrepreneur of the Year by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and receiving the Presidential Design Award from President Bill Clinton in 1994.
  • In 1993, opened first office in Philadelphia at 1515 Walnut Street.

  • In 1998, as part of a tri-venture, provided construction management services on the $350 million NFL stadium for the Philadelphia Eagles.



  • In 2000, Cheryl McKissack Daniel was named President and CEO
  • In 2000, awarded first contract at Philadelphia International Airport, with construction work comprised of multiple terminals, hangars, and land- and airside projects.
  • In 2014, won first prime contract in the State of New Jersey, providing the City of Camden CM services for the Nine Pump Stations Project.
  • In 2016, provided Community Outreach and Workforce Development services and expertise in locating and identifying opportunities for the local and community workers in the city of Camden.
  • In 2016, awarded a 2nd prime contract with the School District of Philadelphia, managing all design and construction initiatives for a 4 year period.


More 2022 Black History Month Honorees
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiablack history monthblack owned business
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
6abc proudly celebrates Philly Soul icons Gamble & Huff
6abc's Visions celebrates 2022 Black History Month
Philly teen honored for national BMX bike race wins
JrKickz brings a unique look, feel to the shoe game
TOP STORIES
SWAT officer struck in bulletproof vest in North Philly shooting
Police identify man found beheading woman in Delaware County
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Man stabs 6 sleeping family members inside Philly home: Police
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' California home: Officials
Vehicle stolen during carjacking involved in Bustleton crash: Police
Philadelphia teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Show More
Super Bowl LVI has many Philadelphia area connections
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Officer remains incapacitated after bee sting; family asks for help
The surprising history of Philly's LOVE sculpture
Man shot, killed outside LA Fitness in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News