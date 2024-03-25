Mean Bean Coffee and Cream is a communal gathering point for the Glenmoore community

At Mean Bean Coffee and Cream, good coffee and good company are right around the corner of this bustling neighborhood space.

GLENMOORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mean Bean Coffee and Cream in Glenmoore is serving up fresh brewed coffee and hand-scooped ice cream.

The shop had its soft opening in late December and is ready to serve the Chester County community.

The website describes the shop as "a place where people can come together, share ideas, relax, and enjoy a unique place tucked in the heart of Wallace Township."

Mean Bean offers a wide variety of specialty coffee and tea roasted to perfection.

From rich and bold espresso to delicate teas, there is something for every taste preference.

They also offer a selection of baked items and ice cream made close to home with some of the best ingredients.

The recent soft opening gave the community a taste of their ice cream offerings including Moose Tracks, Cookies and Cream, Cotton Candy, "Oat-mazing Cookie Dough" and a few others.

They also have milkshakes in the same flavors.

Co-owners, Royce and Julie Dorman, collaborated with their friends Justin Wenk and Rachael Behrndt to open this bustling space.

All four owners grew up in the area and feel a sense of pride in bringing their community together through a great cup of coffee.

Mean Bean Coffee and Cream | Instagram | Facebook

1941 Creek Road, Glenmoore PA 19343

484-288-8021