Meek Mill expected in Center City court Tuesday

A hearing is scheduled at Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice.
His supporters are expected to gather outside as Meek's attorneys and the District Attorney's Office appear before a judge to discuss the next steps regarding his case.
Late last month, a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned the rapper's original 2008 conviction in a drug and gun case that has kept Meek on probation for a decade.
The unanimous three-judge panel said new evidence made it likely he would be acquitted if the case were retried.
The 32-year-old, born Robert Williams, who has become an advocate for criminal justice reform, has been granted a new trial.
The DA's office could choose to retry or drop the case.
This all comes as a Meek Mill miniseries is coming out on Amazon on Friday.