Meek Mill expected in Center City court Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rapper Meek Mill is expected to appear in a Center City court on Tuesday.A hearing is scheduled at Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice.His supporters are expected to gather outside as Meek's attorneys and the District Attorney's Office appear before a judge to discuss the next steps regarding his case. Late last month , a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned the rapper's original 2008 conviction in a drug and gun case that has kept Meek on probation for a decade.The unanimous three-judge panel said new evidence made it likely he would be acquitted if the case were retried.The 32-year-old, born Robert Williams, who has become an advocate for criminal justice reform, has been granted a new trial.The DA's office could choose to retry or drop the case.This all comes as a Meek Mill miniseries is coming out on Amazon on Friday.