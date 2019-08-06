meek mill

Meek Mill expected in Center City court Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rapper Meek Mill is expected to appear in a Center City court on Tuesday.

A hearing is scheduled at Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice.

His supporters are expected to gather outside as Meek's attorneys and the District Attorney's Office appear before a judge to discuss the next steps regarding his case.

Late last month, a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned the rapper's original 2008 conviction in a drug and gun case that has kept Meek on probation for a decade.

Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on July 23, 2019.



The unanimous three-judge panel said new evidence made it likely he would be acquitted if the case were retried.

The 32-year-old, born Robert Williams, who has become an advocate for criminal justice reform, has been granted a new trial.

The DA's office could choose to retry or drop the case.

This all comes as a Meek Mill miniseries is coming out on Amazon on Friday.
