Meek Mill hosts Community Day of Action to provide opportunities to ex-convicts

After your debts to society are paid the message is that everyone deserves a second chance.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill hosted a Community Day of Action in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

The event was part of what's called Second Chance Month.

It's a mission to support people and their families who ended up on the wrong side of the criminal justice system.

"If people have better circumstances, we can produce better outcomes," said Britton Smith, senior director of strategic partnerships for the event.

After your debts to society are paid the message from Reform Alliance, and more than a dozen community-based organizations, is that everyone deserves a second chance.

"Often times it's a barrier for people to get to some of these service providers, or they don't even know. Or, they're scared to ask," said Smith.

The Community Day of Action provides access to opportunities so that ex-convicts can be contributing members of society.

Every element needed for success was at the event, including expungement services, mental health, housing assistance, and employment opportunities.

"It's important that we engage the population in our city, most importantly that we engage our reformed population, so they know they have an opportunity and there's a better chance out there next time," said Katherine Gilmore-Richardson, councilmember at large.

The event started at 10 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

It's open to the public and features activities, food, and music.