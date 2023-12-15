Rapper Meek Mill to attend signing of Pennsylvania's landmark probation reform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to sign landmark probation reform Friday while at the National Constitution Center.

Philadelphia's own Meek Mill, who served prison time and dealt with what many saw as excessive probation issues, will be by his side.

Pennsylvania lawmakers pushed through Clean Slate legislation, which will allow criminal records for non-violent felonies to be restricted from public view.

Mill was convicted on gun and drug charges in 2008. He served time but was sent back to jail in 2017 on parole violations over a reported failed drug test.

An appeals court overturned his conviction when new evidence undermined the arresting officer's credibility.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ended the saga by pardoning Mill.