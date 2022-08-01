$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 13-36-45-57-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14.

At least one winning Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot ticket was sold in Illinois, officials confirmed to ABC News.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philadelphia area, but someone local still won big!

That's because a ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, July 29 drawing was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Norristown, Montgomery County.

The store, located on the 200 block of West Germantown Pike, will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 13-36-45-57-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14, to win $1 million (less applicable withholding).

A single ticket in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store.

The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game's six selected numbers since April 15. That's 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The total prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.