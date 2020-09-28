Meteorologist Melissa Magee is headed back home after 11 years with Action News

It's is a bittersweet day here at Action News. After 11 years, Meteorologist Melissa Magee is headed back to Los Angeles to be closer to her family.Melissa has been an amazing part of our weekend team. Despite what the weather outside, she always brought sunshine to our days.She's also brought her enthusiasm to our "Down the Shore" segments and FYI Philly.Please join us in wishing Melissa the best of luck, we sure will miss her.