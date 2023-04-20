WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Family, friends hold vigil for missing Delaware County mother who disappeared 10 years ago

To this day, officials still haven't named a possible suspect in Ortiz-Rodriquez's disappearance.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, April 20, 2023 2:49AM
Family, friends hold vigil for missing Delaware County mother who disappeared 10 years ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Family, friends hold vigil for missing Delaware County mother who disappeared 10 years ago

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered for an emotional, candlelight vigil Wednesday night honoring the memory of a Delaware County mother who went missing 10 years ago.

Melissa Ortiz-Rodriguez, 30, left her home in Collingdale on April 19, 2013, to visit a friend. She was never seen or heard from again.

Her estranged husband, Jose Rodriguez, reported her missing five days later.

Investigators secured a search warrant to check her husband, but to this day, officials haven't named a possible suspect in Ortiz-Rodriquez's disappearance.

READ | Police interview daughters of missing Collingdale, Pa. woman

At the time she went missing, her daughters were seven and 11 years old.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW