Family, friends hold vigil for missing Delaware County mother who disappeared 10 years ago

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered for an emotional, candlelight vigil Wednesday night honoring the memory of a Delaware County mother who went missing 10 years ago.

Melissa Ortiz-Rodriguez, 30, left her home in Collingdale on April 19, 2013, to visit a friend. She was never seen or heard from again.

Her estranged husband, Jose Rodriguez, reported her missing five days later.

Investigators secured a search warrant to check her husband, but to this day, officials haven't named a possible suspect in Ortiz-Rodriquez's disappearance.

At the time she went missing, her daughters were seven and 11 years old.