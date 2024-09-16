9-year-old boy killed in South Jersey crash involving football coach honored at vigil

PALERMO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Cape May County on Sunday night to celebrate the life of a 9-year-old boy who was killed in a crash last week.

A grief-stricken community in Palermo, New Jersey showed up by the dozens to pray and lean on each other for support days after Easton Beisler lost his life.

"Easton embodied a life that we could all strive to live for," Easton's teacher said tearfully in front of the large crowd.

Easton Beisler Theresa Michele Photography

The fatal two-car crash took place in Vineland outside of the Romano Sports Complex on Thursday night.

Police said 31-year-old Addiel Ortiz's motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse that the young boy had been riding in with his mother.

Ortiz, who was a youth football coach for the Vineland Blitz, was also killed in the accident.

PICTURED: Easton Beisler and Addiel A. Ortiz Theresa Michele Photography / Vineland Blitz Football

At the vigil, youth coaches who knew Easton spoke about the young boy and how much his presence was felt. Easton played basketball, baseball, soccer, and football for the Upper Township Indians.

"To say Easton will be missed is an understatement," one coach told the crowd.

Emotions poured out from neighbors, friends, and teammates, who applauded Easton for his athleticism and leadership qualities.

"As the kids would say, 'He had a game,'" said Anthony Jackson, who coached Easton in basketball.

"In football he was exceptional. He was the type of kid others gravitated toward and wanted to be like," another coach said.

Residents couldn't say enough about Easton, the athlete who wore number 23.

"He was the best kid. He always talked to me. He always asked me how I was doing. He always cleaned up after himself," said Wes Yakopcic, another coach.

Action News learned that the Vineland Blitz football team was hosting the Upper Township Indians on the night of the crash.

Outside of the sports complex, memorials full of balloons honor the lives of both Easton and Ortiz, who not only dedicated his time to coaching but was a devoted and loving father.

Addiel A. Ortiz Vineland Blitz Football

"It's a tragedy it is. The young man didn't even get a chance to live his life and coach Addie didn't get a chance to live his. He's only 31, four children," said Jerome Clements, who had coached with Ortiz for four years.

A GoFundMe set up to help support Easton's family has raised more than $100,000.

A candlelight vigil set to honor Ortiz's life is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the Romano Sports Complex.