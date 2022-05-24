sales

2022 Memorial Day sales affected by inflation, but shoppers can still score major deals

The good news? Appliances in short supply earlier this year are becoming more readily available as supply chain issues ease.
EMBED <>More Videos

Best Memorial Day sales amid rising inflation, shortages

Memorial Day Weekend is a great time to host a barbeque, but it's also the perfect reason to invest in a grill!

Despite supply chain shortages and inflation concerns, shoppers can find great 2022 Memorial Day sales on summer items if they know where to look.

Unfortunately, this year's deals won't be the sweetest, said Patrick Penfield, an expert on supply chain management.

"That's because of inflation," Penfield told "Good Morning America." "The things that are going to be short in demand [will be] anything for outside -- your grills, your lawnmowers, your patio furniture. Those are short in supply."

SEE ALSO: US inflation hit 8.3% over past year, slows from previous month's 40-year high
EMBED More News Videos

Beyond the financial strain for households, inflation is posing a serious political problem for President Joe Biden.



Penfield said shoppers on the hunt for backyard items should grab any deals they can find, even if the discount is small.

These sales include $100 off Nexgrill propane gas grills at Home Depot and 50% off Allen + Roth patio chairs at Lowes.

The good news? Appliances in short supply earlier this year are becoming more readily available as supply chain issues ease, meaning more opportunities for deals.

Discounts include $370 off LG washing machines at Best Buy.

"Sale items are going to be on large appliances -- your refrigerators, washer-dryers, dishwashers," said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub. "Right now, retailers want to get the old models ... off of their sales floors and bring in the new models."

Consumers will also find a bit of price movement with tech, like Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon for $149, $30 off its original listing price.

Clothing is also seeing some deals: J.Crew select children's clothes are up to 50% off, and The Gap is discounting 40% entire purchases now through Wednesday.

Yet with base prices still at staggering highs, experts advise shoppers to hold off on purchases this summer if possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholidaydealsmemorial dayconsumersales
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALES
Chris Rock ticket sales soar ahead of world tour
Presidents Day deals: Best sales available this holiday weekend
Cyber Monday 2021 deals shopping guide
Black Friday seemed almost normal: Sales increase 30% from 2020
TOP STORIES
Student stabbed in Coatesville High School, suspect not in custody
Active shooter at Texas elementary school is in custody, police say
Suspect shot by police outside Dollar General in Absecon
More than a dozen arrested at Jersey Shore pop-up party
Delaware governor vetoes marijuana legalization bill
30th St. Station worker recalls stabbing: 'I sprayed him with Windex'
US birth rates rises for first time in 7 years
Show More
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
Truck runs red lights, crashes into school bus injuring children
Senator responds after calls for more Phillies $1 dog days
Pa. parents, students push for AAPI education in K-12 classrooms
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News