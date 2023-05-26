Families head to the Jersey shore for Memorial Day weekend

So many families are kicking off their summer this weekend, getting in the beach time and those shore treats you can only get down here. Trish Hartman reports for Action News on May 26, 2023.

With the turn of a giant key in the sand, the ocean was unlocked for the season.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thousands of families are making their way to the Jersey shore for Memorial Day weekend.

"You count down the days, the weeks, even the months until finally, you can kick start the summer on Memorial Day weekend," said Cole Jakubowitz of Upper Dublin, Pa.

"Much needed vacation. Off work for a long weekend," said A.J. Seternus of Haddon Twp. "Just to relax and enjoy time with family and enjoy the sun."

Bikes, strollers and boogie boards filled the boardwalk in Ocean City as people kicked off their long weekend at the shore.

"It could be a little warmer but this is an exciting time of year," said Donna Hink of Ocean City. "Everybody comes down. The stores are open. The shops are open. The beach is getting ready to be opened."

With the turn of a giant key in the sand, the ocean was unlocked for the season.

Residents kicked off the unofficial start to summer with the Business Persons Plunge in Ocean City, New Jersey on May 26, 2023.

The Business Persons Plunge followed, sending people - many in costume - into the chilly water.

"I love the summer. It's two weeks until my birthday and I just felt like being crazy today. So here we are," said Jenny Rudan of Conshohocken, Pa. moments after plunging into the ocean.

For shore businesses, it means the start of their busy season.

"It means we welcome back our seasonal visitors and they're the people that make our economy grow," said Pat Logue of the Anchor Group, Berkshire Hathaway, who was dressed as King Triton. "That's why all the local businesspeople are out here."

"It rained every weekend coming up," said Doug Jewell, owner of Air Circus toy shop. "We had a couple good days. Easter was good, Mother's Day. Now the summer's started. Beach is open!"