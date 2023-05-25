Jersey shore businesses prepare for busy Memorial Day weekend

In Ocean City, boardwalk shops are getting ready for an influx of visitors who will be coming to the shore for the opening weekend of the summer season.

Candy makers are making sure the store is fully stocked for customers to come to pick up their favorites.

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Memorial Day weekend is just about here.

"It's been a family tradition for a lot of years," said Cathy LeBarr of Whitehouse, Ohio.

"We live here, but it's like we're on vacation because we still do all the fun stuff," said Gwen Chipkin, who lives in Ocean City and is hosting her family from Connecticut.

At Shriver's Salt Water Taffy, root beer taffy came out of the machine, freshly wrapped.

"We make our fudge, macaroons, molasses pops, our chocolate-covered pretzels," rattled off manager Abbey Moore.

Many businesses are looking forward to a busy summer.

Local tourism experts have said things are on track to surpass last year.

"After COVID and everything, I think things are starting to come back and be a lot busier," said Moore. "Even though during COVID we were pretty busy."

Another staple of a trip to the shore is a bike ride.

AAAA Bike Shop in Ventnor is getting bikes ready to rent and doing tune-ups for bike owners.

"Make sure they're safe and nobody gets hurt," said owner Michael Wiesen.

They'll rent out between 70 and 80 bikes each day.

"They're calling ahead of time to make sure they're able to go for a bike ride on the boardwalk this weekend. Because everybody is excited about a good forecast and a good time down here," said Wiesen.

Many towns have their ceremonial "unlocking of the ocean" on Friday along with Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the weekend.