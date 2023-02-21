CDC report on teen mental health, John Fetterman checks into hospital for clinical depression

Inside Story discusses mental health in light of John Fetterman's depression disclosure and the CDC report on teens and social media.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards talked with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia psychologist Dr. Jason Lewis about the CDC report on teens and mental health.

Then, Tamala Edwards and the panelists discuss Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman (D) checking into the hospital due to clinical depression.

Also, former Councilman David Oh enters the Mayor's race as the sole Republican in the mix so far. Plus, how Governor Josh Shapiro took a firm stance on the death penalty.

This week's panel is comprised of David Dix, Sam Katz, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Christine Flowers.