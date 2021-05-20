Health & Fitness

Minding Your Mental Health - A 6abc Town Hall

Action News Anchor Tamala Edwards hosts an in-depth discussion on Mental Health Awareness.

Several doctors and therapists discuss a wide array of topics including general mental health awareness during COVID-19, stressors from work/family/relationships, increasing suicide rates and re-entry anxiety.

The discussion also includes children and how parents can monitor the mental health of their kids during this pandemic and ease re-entry anxiety as they head back to camp/school.

The panel also discusses dealing with racial trauma and PTSD from the constant images of the George Floyd Murder/Black Lives Matter Protests/Asian Pacific American Discrimination/Derek Chauvin trial, along with how to combat fatigue on race-based conversations with co-workers/family/friends.

Registered Nurse and Health Reporter Ali Gorman discusses how to access the care you need for yourself and others. Plus we hear from a high school sophomore who received counseling after being bullied and put together her own Town Hall of experts to dismantle the myth around accessing mental health services for students of color.

Panelists:
Dr. Kelly Campanile
Psychologist, Main Line Health

Dr. Argie Allen-Wilson
Licensed Family & Relationship Therapist, CEO

Dr. Christi Weston
Psychiatrist, Capital Health

Dr. Davido Dupree
Cognitive Psychologist, Asst. Professor, Community College of Phila.

Dr. Krysti Vo, MD
Psychiatrist, Owner - Vo Care

Dr. Chuck Wisniewski, DO
Adolescent Psychiatrist, Main Line Health

Dr. Erica Wilkins
Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Jefferson Health

Shelby Riley
Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

Special Guest:

Grace Barlow
Sophomore, Abington Friends School
Created her own town hall on mental health awareness for students of color
