Heartwarming reunion for COVID-19 survivor, medical staff in Delaware County

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a special and emotional reunion in Delaware County, Pennsylvania as a COVID-19 survivor had a chance to thank the medical staff who treated him.Devan Smith, 42, was unconscious for five days at Mercy Catholic Medical Center-Mercy Fitzgerald Campus.He was admitted on Mother's Day back in May with a case of COVID-19 that was so severe his kidneys were shutting down and his heart.He was put on a ventilator and never able to say thank you for his full recovery, until Wednesday.Dr. John Finley and his team used two different kinds of medicine and treatments to get Devan stabilized and on the road to recovery.They too were choked up by this reunion.Devan says being brought back to life has made him appreciate every second. He's back to work at Amazon and says he feels 110%.