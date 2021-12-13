Break bread from Merzbacher's for your holiday gathering

GERMANTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Peter Merzbacher opened Merzbacher's of Germantown two-and-half years ago, but he's been baking bread for more than a decade.
He describes his business as a wholesale artisan bakery.
He distributes to grocery stores like Whole Foods, Giant and Weaver's Way and also supplies a large number of Philadelphia restaurants with his sweet potato hamburger rolls and Philly muffins.
But he also serves the neighborhood with freshly baked bread. He opens the shop six days a week from 4-8 p.m. for pickup. On Fridays he makes pizza for the neighborhood creating pies from his focaccia dough.
You can grab a sourdough loaf for a holiday gathering or pick up the Philly muffin for a special breakfast treat Christmas morning.
4530 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
