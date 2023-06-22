Metamorphosis Collective provides housing, resources to LGBTQ+ youths

Metamorphosis Collective hosts free clothing, hygiene and peer counseling services at pop-ups in Orlando, Philadelphia and New York.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Metamorphosis Collective was started by Star Wilson as a resource for the LGBTQ+ community.

The group hosted free clothing, hygiene and peer counseling services at pop-ups in Orlando, Philadelphia and New York.

Star's vision for the collective has always included options for housing insecurity.

Transitional housing is a need for LGBTQ youth transitioning out of the foster care system.

The latest venture under the collective is Transcend, a new initiative that offers a solution that utilizes Philadelphia Air BNBs to support these youth temporarily with housing funds and counseling as they transition into stable housing.

The hope is that financial support provides a launching point for these youth as they move into their adult phase of life.

Star is currently accepting applications for those in need of housing assistance and potential AirBnB hosts to expand the network of opportunity.

