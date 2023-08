Meteorologist Cecily Tynan was back at the Philadelphia Zoo on Wednesday for another exciting Zoo Adventure.

On this trip, Tynan had a chance to meet an array of furry, feathery, and scaly friends.

She got up close with a komodo dragon, fed a young kangaroo, and met a picky emu!

