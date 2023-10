Tynan also got to check out a set of adorable puma cubs with lots of energy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News Meteorologist Cecily Tynan was at the Philadelphia Zoo on Wednesday, and the theme for this week's Zoo Adventures is 'big cats'!

Tynan got a chance to meet 11-year-old Dimitri, a roughly 400 lbs. tiger.

