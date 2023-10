Action News Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets tarantula, bats at the Philadelphia Zoo

Action News Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets tarantula, bats at the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News Meteorologist Cecily Tynan was at the Philadelphia Zoo on Wednesday for another wild Zoo Adventure.

First up, she met a curly-haired tarantula named Teddy!

Then, Tynan got a chance to meet a crowd of bats.

Watch more Zoo Adventures below and be sure to check out the AccuWeather Forecast: