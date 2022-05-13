drugs

Man charged with manufacturing ghost guns, meth in Media apartment

Officials seized two ghost guns, two pistols, a vial containing suspected meth, cocaine, and other items.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Media, Pennsylvania man is facing drug and firearm charges after authorities found meth and ghost gun manufacturing materials inside his apartment.

Firefighters responded to 36-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer's apartment on May 8 for a report of a fire alarm that was going off.

When they entered, they found the apartment in disarray. Officials said there was drug paraphernalia which suggested there might be a methamphetamine lab in the apartment.

At first, firefighters thought Neithammer was dead. They said he was not responsive and was found lying in a front bedroom. Once he started speaking with officials, they noticed he was very pale and was sweating profusely.

Officers located the smoke detector which was the source of the initial alarm and, in doing so, they found metal working equipment and various gun-making and drug paraphernalia. In addition, the bathroom contained several large bottles, one of which had a hose sticking out of it.

A search warrant was obtained, and officials seized two ghost guns, both with silencers attached, two pistols, a vial containing suspected meth, cocaine, and numerous 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers.

Police also found a 3D printer, lathes, drill presses, sanders, and saws.

Neithammer was arrested and was jailed under a $200,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
media boroughillegal drugsmethamphetaminedrugsguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUGS
Lacrosse team outraged after traffic stop turns into drug search
25-year-old critical in drug-related shooting in Kensington: Police
Ex-Honduras president faces drug, weapons charges in U.S. court
Customers wait in long lines as cannabis sales begin in NJ
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman, man wounded in West Philly shooting
NJ woman attacked by bear while checking her mail
Woman charged with arson after Mother's Day fire in Camden
South Jersey high school student identified in fatal crash
Philly students walk out of class to rally for abortion rights
AccuWeather: Humid, Scattered Showers This Weekend
Gunmen fire roughly 25 shots into crowd at gas station: Police
Show More
2 ATV riders could lose legs after colliding with SUV
Jimmy Butler: 'Tobias Harris over me?'
Researchers tracking half-ton shark along East Coast
Van stolen Chinatown church found; search for suspects continues
Congress opens investigation into baby formula shortage: Exclusive
More TOP STORIES News