Artisan crafts from Mexico fill colorful shop Chocolate in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shop owner and curator Eva Hernandez opened Chocolate to bring items to her adopted home of Philadelphia from her original homeland of Mexico.

She says the name refers to the birthplace of the cacao plant some 4,000 years ago, and that chocolate was historically 100% Mexican as a liquid before the rest of the world ever knew it as a candy.

The store is stocked with everything from clothes and jewelry to figurines with significance in Mexican history and daily life.

Hernandez and her family say they own and operate the shop to share the love they feel towards their homeland and culture.

Chocolate | Instagram | Facebook

1168 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia. Pa 19147

215-817-4473

open Daily 10-6